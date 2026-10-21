MTBPS | Madlanga Commission at centre of R516m government allocation

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to receive the bulk of R516 million allocated to three commissions of inquiry.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the allocation during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) speech on Wednesday.

He said the funding would go towards the Madlanga, Khampepe and Nkabinde commissions to sustain their operations.

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The spending forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s ability to investigate and prosecute crime, recover the proceeds of illegal activity and improve the effectiveness of its anti-corruption measures.

The allocation comes as government acknowledges that crime and corruption undermine governance, drain public funds meant for service delivery and increase the cost of doing business.

The Madlanga Commission, for example, has heard earth-shattering testimony about alleged criminal networks and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system. This has led to the arrest of prominent figures including former deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, suspended SAPS Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, and former EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

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Although the total allocation for the three commissions is R516 million, Godongwana did not specify in his speech how much each commission would receive.

The funding forms part of a broader increase in government expenditure. Godongwana said additional revenue in 2026/27 would allow government to increase spending by R45.5 billion compared with the allocation announced in February.

The Adjustments Appropriation Bill also includes R6.2 billion for unforeseen and unavoidable expenditure, mainly disaster relief and rehabilitation, R1.9 billion rolled over from the previous financial year; and R4.3 billion in self-financing expenditure.

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A further R823 million has been allocated to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to deploy troops to support police operations against gang-related crime and illegal mining.

Government is also directing resources towards strengthening law enforcement and the justice system.

Godongwana announced that R810 million would be spent next year on recapitalising the South African Police Service fleet, while an additional R2.2 billion over the medium term would be allocated to strengthen the independence of the judiciary.

The government is also increasing the number of labour inspectors and considering measures to improve the capacity of border inspectors and immigration officers to address illegal migration.

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