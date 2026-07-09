Ekurhuleni bigwigs arrested in SAPS overnight swoop linked to Madlanga

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the arrest of four suspects during an overnight takedown operation carried out in various parts of Johannesburg.

According to SAPS, the arrests were executed by the Madlanga commission’s recommendations task team as part of an ongoing investigation.

Those arrested include current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the charges or further details surrounding the investigation.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

SAPS said additional information regarding the arrests and the charges facing the suspects will be released once the court proceedings have commenced.

The operation forms part of the task team’s mandate to investigate and act on matters arising from various commission recommendations.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said further details would be provided following the suspects’ court appearance.

It has been reported that those who have been arrested include former Ekurhuleni City manager Imogen Mashazi and the municipality’s suspended head of legal, Kemi Behari.