E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Business

Nampak appoints Nooraya Khan to its board

By Somaya Stockenstroom

JSE-listed diversified packaging manufacturer Nampak said today, it had appointed seasoned executive Nooraya Khan as an independent non-executive director and member of the audit and risk committee with effect from 1 August 2020.

The company, in a market update, said Khan is an experienced non-executive director with a demonstrated history of working in the investment banking industry.

“Skilled in Private Equity, Financial Structuring, Risk Management, Project Finance and Venture Capital. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and participated in the International Directors Programme at Insead in France,” Nampak said in a statement.


“Ms Khan currently serves as a non-executive director and member of the Risk and Audit Committee of Liberty Holdings Limited and a non-executive director and chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Delta Property Fund Limited. The Board welcomes Ms Khan and looks forward to working with her,” the statement concluded.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

Government on the hunt for substitute teachers at public schools

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has urged all unemployed teachers to register on the National Recruitment Database (NRD) for temporary employment as substitute...
Read more
Entertainment

PALSE looking for new ambassador

PALSE, who have had singer Donald Moatshe, as the face of their brand, is looking for a fresh face. For over a decade, PALSE, founded...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal