Nampak appoints Nooraya Khan to its board

JSE-listed diversified packaging manufacturer Nampak said today, it had appointed seasoned executive Nooraya Khan as an independent non-executive director and member of the audit and risk committee with effect from 1 August 2020.

The company, in a market update, said Khan is an experienced non-executive director with a demonstrated history of working in the investment banking industry.

“Skilled in Private Equity, Financial Structuring, Risk Management, Project Finance and Venture Capital. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and participated in the International Directors Programme at Insead in France,” Nampak said in a statement.

“Ms Khan currently serves as a non-executive director and member of the Risk and Audit Committee of Liberty Holdings Limited and a non-executive director and chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Delta Property Fund Limited. The Board welcomes Ms Khan and looks forward to working with her,” the statement concluded.

