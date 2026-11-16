NUMSA appeal struck off the roll in Mpumalanga leadership dispute

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has suffered a legal setback after the Labour Court struck off its application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment in favour of its Mpumalanga regional leadership.

In a judgment handed down on Monday, the court ruled that the appeal was not properly before the court after the authority of the attorneys representing Numsa was challenged and they failed to provide proof of their mandate.

Play advert

The application for leave to appeal was brought by Numsa and its national office bearers following an October 22 judgment that prevented the union’s national leadership from excluding or restricting Nkosinathi Makhanya and other Mpumalanga regional delegates from participating and voting at meetings of the union’s Central Committee (CC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

READ: Numsa factions fight over control of bank accounts, investments

The previous judgment was the main reason for the attempted postponement of the CC, as Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim indicated that the meeting had to be halted while they appealed the ruling.

The friction within Numsa escalated when regional leaders decided that they would continue with the CC, arguing that the highest decision-making body meeting between national congresses could not be postponed at the eleventh hour and that the appeal could still be discussed at the meeting.

The CC then resolved that the national office bearers should be suspended and appointed a task coordination team.

This was followed by a special NEC, where NOBs were officially suspended. However, Jim also suspended several regional leaders, arguing that the NOBs are still officially in business.

Makhanya had approached the court arguing that Numsa was acting contrary to its own constitution by preventing the Mpumalanga regional leadership from exercising its participation and voting rights in the union’s national structures.

The earlier judgment ordered that the national office bearers and anyone acting under their authority be restrained from excluding the regional delegates from the union’s decision-making structures, pending the final determination of the main application.

However, the appeal ran into a procedural challenge when Makhanya disputed the authority of Minnaar Niehaus Incorporated and its correspondent attorneys, Serfontein, Viljoen & Swart, to act on Numsa’s behalf.

The dispute over the attorneys’ mandate was linked to a decision taken by Numsa’s Central Committee on October 23. According to the judgment, the committee resolved that an earlier February 2025 resolution relied on by the national office bearers had only authorised litigation relating to the Road Accident Fund.

The CC further resolved that any additional mandate arising from that resolution had been withdrawn, that Numsa would abide by the October Labour Court judgment and that the national office bearers should instruct their attorneys to withdraw the application for leave to appeal insofar as it had been brought in the union’s name.

It also resolved that if the second to seventh respondents continued with the appeal, they would do so in their individual capacities and not on behalf of Numsa.

READ: Irvin Jim says ‘rogue’ Numsa special NEC has no legitimacy, after attempt to suspend him

The court questioned why the national office bearers had not responded to the challenge against their attorneys’ authority, particularly given their request for an expedited hearing.

“Of course, the challenge under Rule 7(1) is clear and unequivocal. It is therefore unclear as to the reason that the Second–Seventh Respondents had not deemed it appropriate to respond to it given the expedition which they had requested the Court to determine this application for leave to appeal.

“The authority of Minnaar Niehaus Incorporated to institute this application for leave having been challenged, in the absence of any response to that challenge or any proof of authority, it follows that the application is not properly before the Court and therefore ought to be struck off the roll,” read the court document.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter