South Africans turn to side hustles as festive season financial pressure mounts

As the holiday season kicks off, South Africans are bracing themselves for another financially draining December and the dreaded “Januworry” that follows.

A new Money & Me survey by JustMoney paints a sobering picture, 61% of South Africans struggle financially every single month. December and January are ranking as the toughest periods of the year.

To survive the festive rush of expenses from family gatherings to travel and school costs, South Africans are hustling harder than ever. The survey shows that 38% of people now rely on a regular side hustle to boost their income.

Popular side hustles

The most popular money-makers include:

Online buying and selling (28%)

Making products to sell (21%)

Selling food (14%)

Renting spare accommodation (12%)

Beauty services (12%)

Trading (9%)

Transport services (6%)

But for nearly half of those without a side hustle, the biggest hurdle is simple: “I don’t know how.”

JustMoney’s head of customer experience, Sarah Nicholson, says the festive season is ripe with opportunity. This is especially for those willing to turn their time, talents, and creativity into income.

Seasonal opportunities galore

“Summer brings great opportunities to earn extra cash. With a little creativity, you can avoid December debt stress and the infamous Januworry.”

To help South Africans tap into seasonal demand, JustMoney, a Cape Town-based financial planning services agency that offers free credit reports, credit score checks and personalised financial insights, has compiled practical, low-risk side-gig ideas that can be launched almost immediately.

Hassle-free side gigs

Food and snack stalls:

Think beaches, markets, and outdoor events. Boerewors rolls, braai packs, cold drinks and the basics still sell. Costs are moderate and equipment minimal.

Meal prep and party platters

Year-end parties, family gatherings and office functions mean high demand for convenient meals and platters. Cooking from home keeps expenses low.

Gift wrapping and personalised gifts

A simple pop-up wrapping station at a mall or market can turn ribbons and wrapping paper into profit. Just check the permits first.

Home cleaning and holiday prep

With guest houses and AirBnBs in high rotation, deep cleans and garden tidy-ups are in demand. Clear pricing helps you stand out.

More options

Renting out equipment

Camping gear, gazebos, sound systems, coolers and beach gear can be hired out to tourists and families.

Guided local experiences

Registered guides can offer township tours, craft market visits, hikes, bike rides, surf lessons and more.

Online freelance work

Businesses need extra hands during campaign season. If you can write, design, tutor or assist with admin, you can earn with almost no start-up cost.

Mobile car wash

Still one of the most reliable services. You need only water access and basic cleaning supplies.

Children’s holiday programmes

Parents need safe entertainment for kids. Babysitting and holiday clubs can be lucrative if you have references.

Craft and design

Handmade jewellery, wraps, T-shirts and souvenirs sell well to locals and tourists. Markets and community groups are ideal selling spaces.

Photography

Family shoots and year-end corporate events bring plenty of opportunities for photographers.

Business acumen

Nicholson says the secret is matching your skill to local demand and keeping your overheads low.

JustMoney offers these 10 tips for launching a stress-free, festive-season side hustle:

Set fair rates — factor in materials, time and a 20 – 30% margin. Start small — with friends, neighbours or your local market. Use grassroots marketing — WhatsApp groups, social media and referral incentives. Manage cash flow — track daily costs and avoid bulk buying too early. Know the rules — check municipal bylaws and food safety regulations. Scale slowly — reinvest profits into your best-selling items. Go digital — use Yoco, SnapScan or similar for easy payments. Protect yourself — consider basic liability cover. Keep records — for tax season and business planning. Stay safe — work in pairs, share your location and secure your equipment.

Nicholson says a well-planned side hustle offers more than just short-term cash.

“In addition to the extra income, side ventures can sharpen business skills. They boost your confidence with money and give you a sense of control over your finances,” she says.

