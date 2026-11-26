President Cyril Ramaphosa says government plans to mobilise public and private funding to improve access to finance for small businesses as entrepreneurs continue to face barriers to growing their enterprises.

Speaking at the Presidential Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Cooperative Awards breakfast in Sandton on Thursday, Ramaphosa said access to finance, markets, infrastructure and technology remained major constraints for entrepreneurs.

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Partnering with private sector to improve funding

He said government intended to use development finance institutions, including the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA), to attract early-stage venture capital and support businesses with growth potential.

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The plans also include mobilising public and private resources to finance access to computing power for small enterprises, as well as partnerships with universities to establish artificial intelligence centres of excellence and connect startups.

This comes after he led a delegation including ministers, researchers and business leaders, among others, to Silicon Valley in effort to advance South Africa’s AI strategy and announced a proposed R100-million AI venture capital fund.

“We know that many entrepreneurs still face significant barriers. Finance remains hard to secure. Access to markets, infrastructure and technology is uneven.

“Through the Department of Small Business Development and the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, we are working to remove these constraints. We are also strengthening our partnership with the private sector,” said Ramaphosa.

He also called on large companies to play a greater role in supporting small businesses through supplier development, procurement, mentorship, technology transfer and access to finance.

READ: BBU calls for shutdown of small business department

Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni also raised concern that there is limited access to the market for the upcoming entrepreneurs.

Small Enterprise Ombud to cut red tapes

She said Ramaphosa was finalising the process for the office of the Small Enterprise Ombud service, which is meant to assist small businesses resolve unfair trading practices and resolve disputes.

Ndabeni said this office would be important in cutting off the red tapes that would especially make the market inaccessible to MSMEs.

The department also leads the Red Tape Reduction Framework, a policy approach designed to cut unnecessary administrative and regulatory barriers for MSMEs across all spheres of government.

Speaking on the awards, Ndabeni said the winners will have their businesses monitored and evaluated to ensure that there is stable growth to avoid seeing the same business back on the ground after securing the funding.

She highlighted that these businesses are not expected to experience a sudden upshift but would be allowed to steady themselves and act as mentors to other businesses that look up to them.

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