The South African rand touched a one-year low in early trade on Friday, weakening on uncertainty over coalition talks after local elections, compounded by pressure from a stronger dollar and a hawkish split in a central bank decision to hold rates.

By 05:40 GMT on Friday, the rand traded at 17.56 against the dollar, hovering near its weakest in 12 months.

Play advert

The risk-sensitive currency has recently been pressured by a firmer greenback, which has flirted with a 19-month high, and uncertainty around the coalition talks, while a hawkish split in the central bank’s decision to hold rates underscored persistent inflation concerns.

Thursday’s decision was a close call, with four Monetary Policy Committee members voting to keep the policy rate unchanged and three favouring a 25-basis-point increase.

Investors are focusing on coalition talks as a key test of whether increasingly fragmented politics can deliver stable governance in South Africa’s economic hub.

READ: ActionSA ‘still far from coalition deal in Joburg and Tshwane’

As the African National Congress and its partners negotiate local power-sharing, it is nearing a deal with smaller rivals to govern Johannesburg, sidelining the pro-business Democratic Alliance despite its first-place finish in the city.

“Ousting the DA at the local government level could spill over into the GNU, potentially destabilising national politics and having more significant implications for investor sentiment,” the Bureau for Economic Research said in a weekly review note.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was steady in early deals, with the yield at 8.635%