ActionSA says it is still far from reaching a coalition deal in Johannesburg and Tshwane, even though the ANC and other parties appear to back an offer that would give it the mayoralty in both metros.

“I keep on telling people that we are far from a deal, that is why it is astonishing when people say we have signed a deal,” ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont told Sunday World on Wednesday.

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Beaumont said the parties still had to settle how they would be represented on the mayoral committees and in the councils and agree on a programme for each administration.

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READ: Mbalula’s ANC lobbyists in Tshwane warm up to DA coalition over ActionSA

Numbers complicate Johannesburg negotiations

The November 4 elections left both metros with hung councils. In Johannesburg, the DA won 91 seats, followed by the ANC with 64 and ActionSA with 42. The EFF won 17 seats and the MK Party 15.

The ANC and ActionSA would have 106 seats between them, 30 short of the 136 needed for a majority. Even with the EFF, they would still need another 13 seats. The DA and ActionSA would have 133, three short of a majority.

Tshwane majority within reach for DA-ActionSA

In Tshwane, the DA led with 74 seats, followed by ActionSA with 48 and the ANC with 44. The FF Plus took 17 seats and the EFF 13. ActionSA and the ANC would have 92 seats between them, 16 short of the 108 needed for a majority. Adding the EFF would leave them three seats short. A DA–ActionSA deal would command a majority with 122 seats. ActionSA sets conditions for DA partnership Beaumont said ActionSA could work with the DA if it replaced Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate in Johannesburg and Cilliers Brink in Tshwane.

“If they replace Brink and Zille, that could happen,” he said. “Our voters will come on board once that happens.”