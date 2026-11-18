Concerns about ActionSA eating into African National Congress (ANC) support could tilt Tshwane leaders towards a Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition, despite last week’s National Executive Committee (NEC) discussions favouring the DA as a last resort.

The regional executive committee (REC) raised the concerns during Monday’s meeting with the Gauteng provincial task team in Tshwane, according to sources.

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The Tshwane regional leaders include supporters of ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula’s bid to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa, raising questions about whether he shares their coalition thinking.

Their assessment centres on whether continuing to govern with ActionSA would strengthen a competitor at the ANC’s expense.

Insiders explained the calculation driving the discussion. “Do you want the ANC to still go with ActionSA [when] that ActionSA is taking their votes?”

“They’re stopping the bleeding.”

The regional concern rests on ActionSA’s growth in communities that traditionally supported the ANC, while the DA recorded comparatively modest gains.

READ MORE: ANC NEC decision — stick to ‘old friends’ or shift to the left?

On proportional representation ballots, ActionSA climbed from 9.28% in 2021 to about 23.52% this year.

The ANC dropped from 34.84% to about 20.21%, while the DA increased from 31.77% to about 34.03%.

Those contrasting fortunes inform the regional argument that coalition choices must also give the ANC space to recover its support and rebuild its organisation in communities across Tshwane.

Electoral survival opens a door for the DA

ActionSA gained roughly 14 percentage points as the ANC lost almost 15, feeding concern about the cost of another partnership.

“And it went into the base of the ANC,” one source said.

The sources regard the DA differently because they believe it draws on a more distinct constituency.

“If people of ANC wanted to vote for DA, they would have done it 20 years ago or 10 years ago.”

“They opted for something else, which is, in this case, ActionSA.”

That reasoning could bring Mbalula’s regional supporters closer to a DA arrangement while national leaders weigh alternatives to their Government of National Unity (GNU) partner.

READ MORE: ANC’s anti-DA coalition stance risks undermining its own rules

Sources said an overwhelming majority at last week’s NEC meeting favoured considering the DA only after exhausting other options.

Tshwane’s council numbers give regional leaders a practical reason to keep that option open.

The DA’s 74 seats and the ANC’s 44 would produce a majority of 118. An ANC–ActionSA arrangement would hold 92.

It would need additional partners to reach the 108 required for an outright majority.

Regional secretary George Matjila confirmed that the REC was considering different arrangements, with service delivery and the ANC’s policies favouring the poor guiding its approach to the ongoing coalition discussions in Tshwane.

Regional calculations raise questions for Mbalula

“The REC is indeed looking at different permutations and types of coalitions that will enhance and improve the rate of service delivery,” Matjila said.

He said these arrangements should particularly benefit historically disadvantaged communities.

Matjila said the region remained open to engaging all parties, while the national negotiations task team carried responsibility for decisions.

Mbalula leads that team, placing him at the centre of considering proposals from a region whose leaders support his presidential ambitions.

The ANC was expected to hold a media briefing today where Mbalula was to outline its perspective on coalitions, but it has been postponed for the third time since Friday.

READ MORE: Mbalula tightens his grip on ANC coalition talks by centralising negotiations

One source also outlined a case for continuing with ActionSA while rebuilding the ANC’s identity and reconnecting with former supporters.

“Going with ActionSA also is an option.”

“Even if people meet, they are still discussing options. So no one has decided.”

The source stressed that national leaders would make the final call.

“Regions are just giving proposals.”

“A decision finally will be taken by national, not regions,” the source said.

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