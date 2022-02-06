Rhino breeder loses millions

Johannesburg – John Hume, largely regarded as the world’s largest private breeder of white rhino, has suffered a major financial blow after the Pretoria high court dismissed his attempt to regain control of 181 horns worth millions of rand confiscated by police in 2019.

Hume owns 7 800 hectares of land and “conserves, breeds and protects in excess of 1 500 black and white rhino” at his Buffalo Dream Ranch, in North West.

His troubles began in 2019 when two men, Stephanus Steyn and Clive Melville, were arrested for transporting 181 horns without a permit. The two were charged with the unlawful possession and transportation of the rhino horn.

The two entered into a plea and sentence agreement and were duly found guilty. However, the magistrate presiding at the criminal proceedings did not make an order as to the return of the 181 horns.

Hume’s argument was that he had obtained a permit, authorising the sale of the 181 rhinoceros horns to a certain Alan Rossouw – whom he claims sent Steyn and Melville to collect the horns.

What is strange is that Hume claimed that he had never met Rossouw – an explanation the judge dismissed outright.

“It is astounding that a self-professed businessman would voluntarily release valuable assets, such as rhino horns, from his control and custody, entrust them to a “potential buyer” he has never personally met for inspection in the hope that the potential buyer becomes a buyer of the 181 horns at a reasonable price to be agreed,” the judgment reads in part.

“It is implausible that any person, let alone a self-professed businessman, would release from his control and custody, not a few but all 181 horns, each valued at around R60 000 to a potential buyer without any assurance that the potential buyer intended buying one of them, let alone 181.”

Acting judge Hassim then ruled that until the criminal court made an order for the release of the 181 horns, the police were not only entitled but were obliged to retain the 181 horns.

More than 80% of the world’s rhino population lives in South Africa, with many being killed primarily due to poaching because of demand for their horns.

Hume rose to fame for successfully challenging the South African government’s moratorium on the domestic trade in rhino horn in 2017.

The ruling overturned the government’s 2009 moratorium on domestic rhino horn trade and passed legislation permitting sales within the country.

In that case, Hume detailed the vast amounts needed to run an operation such as his.

“The financial burden of rhino protection, rhino security, and anti-poaching is substantial.

“In my specific instance, I expend approximately R5-million per month in order to protect, conserve, breed, feed, and in general to keep my rhino alive and healthy.”

Hume has regularly stated that he believes legal trade is the only way to stop the poaching crisis.

