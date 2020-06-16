Business

SA on course to establish a National Petroleum Company

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Doctor Ishmael Poolo, Group CEO of Central energy fund

 

South Africa is one step closer to having a National Petroleum Company after the Central Energy Fund (CEF) board gave management the green light to start a process to merge PetroSA, Strategic Fuel Fund and Igas.

Cabinet this month, endorsed a plan by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to merge the entities.

A professional restructuring company specializing in mergers will be appointed to investigate the most viable model to establish a National Petroleum Company.

The CEF Group CEO, Ishmael Poolo, said fast-tracking the rationalisation of these three subsidiaries into a National Petroleum Company will position the group to become an integrated and diversified energy company.

“South Africa needs a very strong and agile energy company to be able to compete and advance key components of the National Development Plan aimed at creating a capable state as well as supporting government to address the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality,” said Poolo.

Government hopes that a merged entity would lead to enhanced cost reductions, integrated common systems and processes.

Author


Similar stories

Business

Future is gloomy for SMMEs

Report calls for the intervention of state The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor South Africa (GEM SA) 2019/2020 report, released this week, found that many aspects of...
Read more
Business

Mthembu, board let CEO off the hook

Makhubela to finish term at Brand SA Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu and the Brand SA board have decided to allow the organisation’s suspended...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.