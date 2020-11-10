Shoppers urged to buy local on Black Friday

With the annual Black Friday shopping extravaganza just under two weeks away, Proudly South Africa has urged shoppers to mainly purchase locally manufactured products.

In a statement, Proudly South Africa said: “This year’s Black Friday will almost certainly be blacker for many people than previous years given seriously constrained economic circumstances, but there are also bound to be many bargains on offer as retailers and manufacturers move stock that has sat unsold during the lockdown period”.

The agency said it was urging consumers who are planning to take advantage of the 27 November sale to buy locally manufactured goods, bearing in mind the number of jobs that have been lost and the many livelihoods still at stake.

“By buying local we retain and may even re-create some of the jobs that have been shed over the last few months and put South Africa and South Africans back to work.

“This is the message to South Africans by both the real and the fictitious President of the country! In Proudly SA’s current tv commercial, It’s Game Time, Mzansi, Dr John Kani plays the role of the nation’s conscience and its president and calls upon all South Africans to support locally manufactured goods and services.

“In his address when he delivered his National Recovery Plan, the real, President Cyril Ramaphosa also made a call for increased localisation as a means of kick-starting the economy again,” said Proudly South Africa.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD