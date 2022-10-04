Siba’s hubby Brian Mtongana reaches new heights

Brian Mtongana, the husband to “Sibalicious” chef Siba Mtongana, has been appointed as the executive creative director of Woolworths with immediate effect.

Mtongana served as the group’s retail design director for over 13 years. During his tenure, the newly appointed executive creative director oversaw the brand’s expression and execution.

He said he is excited to be called to lead the creative offering and a formidable team. “I am delighted to be a part of this journey and to help shape these stories,” he said.

Woolworths’ interim chief marketing officer, Kate Fordyce, said: “We are delighted to have Mtongana join the brand’s leadership table. Brian’s experience and strong creative leadership have earned the respect and admiration of many in the creative industry in South Africa and around the world.

“His ability to drive innovative thinking and inspire a new outlook on critical business challenges has been proven time and again, and I know his wisdom and expertise will be invaluable as we take our Woolworths brand to new heights.”

Siba took to her social media account to congratulated her husband on his new appointment.

