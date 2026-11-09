Shoprite, Investec partner to expand banking services offering

Shoprite Holdings, South Africa’s biggest grocer, has agreed in principle to partner with lender Investec to expand its financial services offering, including the launch of a debit card, the companies said on Monday.

The proposed alliance, which remains subject to regulatory approval, will see Investec become the banking sponsor for an expanded transactional account offering through Shoprite Financial Services.

The deal is part of Shoprite’s broader push into financial services, an increasingly important area for South African retailers seeking to deepen customer engagement and generate new revenue streams beyond traditional retail.

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The partnership, meanwhile, offers Investec access to new customers beyond its traditional private banking client base and an opportunity to increase its participation in South Africa’s payments ecosystem and retail deposit market, Investec Group Chief Executive Fani Titi said.

Under the arrangement, Shoprite Financial Services will provide banking products through its brands, stores and digital channels, while Investec will supply the banking licence, regulatory framework, balance sheet and banking infrastructure.

The enhanced offering is expected to include a debit card and give customers more payment options, improved security and access to a broader range of digital payment services, the companies said.

Shoprite Chief Executive Pieter Engelbrecht said the retailer was seeking to make financial services more affordable and accessible to its customers.

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The agreement is non-exclusive and does not affect Shoprite’s existing relationships with banks, payment providers, loyalty partners and other strategic partners.

The companies said they were also exploring additional opportunities beyond the proposed banking alliance.