Deputy Trade, Industry and Competition Minister John Steenhuisen has urged South African exporters to seize zero-tariff opportunities in China as the country faces losing its preferential access to the American market under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Steenhuisen made the call on Friday at the opening of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

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His remarks come after Trump notified South Africa earlier this month that its benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) would be terminated from January 1, 2027.

However, it remains unclear how the AGOA standoff will end following Trump’s crushing defeat in the November 3 American midterm elections, which saw Democrats wrest control of both chambers of Congress from Republicans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed hope that the election results could open a new chapter in relations between Pretoria and Washington.

The incoming Congress will, however, only assume office on January 3, two days after South Africa’s scheduled exclusion from AGOA.

READ MORE: The Agoa trap: How Western tariffs are forcing South Africa back into a colonial economic corner

China opens another door

Against this backdrop, Steenhuisen encouraged South African companies to capitalise on China’s zero-tariff arrangement for qualifying African exports.

Introduced on May 1, the scheme is expected to run until April 2028, allowing qualifying goods to enter China without customs duties, subject to applicable rules.

“We must do the hard work and turn access into actual sales – and not waste a second while doing so,” Steenhuisen said.

“We recognise that the current zero-tariff arrangement is temporary. We must use it to secure commercial relationships and predictable market access.”

China is already South Africa’s largest trading partner globally, making the arrangement a potentially important alternative as Pretoria seeks to diversify its export destinations.

READ MORE: Dennis Munene | China’s zero-tariff offer trumps Washington’s trade blow to SA

Steenhuisen said the China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement for Shared Development, signed in February, provided a framework for cooperation in trade, investment and industrial development.

He also revealed that discussions were progressing on a Southern African Customs Union-China Early Harvest Arrangement intended to secure longer-term market access.

Jobs and factories in focus

Steenhuisen urged Chinese investors to expand their South African operations, establish manufacturing partnerships and transfer skills and technologies.

He encouraged local businesses attending the expo to engage potential buyers and turn trade opportunities into commercial agreements.

“The real test of a successful partnership is not how many meetings we hold or agreements we sign. It is whether a business can open its doors, a factory can expand, and a young South African can find meaningful work,” he said.

The government has maintained that diversification is essential to protecting jobs and industries exposed to changing American trade policies.

Caption: Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition John Steenhuisen interacts with guests at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo 2026 in Sandton, Johannesburg, where he urged South African businesses to seize export opportunities offered by China’s zero-tariff scheme. Image: John Steenhuisen/Facebook