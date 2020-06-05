Taelo Mojapelo – star on the rise in corporate SA

Business

BP Southern Africa (BP SA)  tapped yet another woman to head its operations this week, with Taelo Mojapelo replacing Priscillah Mabelane as CEO.

Mojapelo only joined the company in April as head of commercial optimisation and supply for Southern Africa.

BP SA board chairperson, Thandi Orleyn, said Mojapelo brings to the role a wealth of commercial and operational experience.

“We continue to invest strongly in fuel innovation and forecourt convenience, and Taelo will reinforce our steady focus on being a customer-centric, innovative and digitally-driven business that meets the ever-growing needs of South Africans,” said Orleyn.

Mojapelo, who is a supply chain specialist, was previously a supply chain director at customer service & logistics firm, Mondelez. Prior to this, she held a number of senior operations and supply chain roles in bluechip companies such as South African Breweries, Kellogg’s and DHL.

Mabelane, who in 2017 broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman in the history of South Africa’s oil industry to head up a multinational company, when she was appointed as BP SA boss. Mabelane is on her way to join energy giant Sasol in a senior role.

BP SA has over 500 service stations in South Africa alone, comprising of over 200 branded convenience stores.

The company, together with Shell, owns the  largest crude oil refinery in South Africa, which is located in Durban.

