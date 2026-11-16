Global tech giants converge in Cape Town for Africa Tech Festival 2026

Some of the world’s biggest technology and telecommunications companies will descend on Cape Town this week as the Africa Tech Festival 2026 brings together industry leaders to discuss the continent’s digital future.

The three-day event, taking place from November 17 to 19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will feature executives from Huawei, Naspers, Prosus, MTN, Vodacom, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI and several other multinational organisations.

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Now in its 29th edition, the festival comes as African economies grapple with expanding internet connectivity, accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, strengthening cybersecurity and attracting investment into digital infrastructure.

READ: Africa’s AI race goes beyond technology

Organisers announced an expanded speaker line-up on Monday, including Naspers and Prosus Group Executive Director Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Cassava Technologies President and Group CEO Hardy Pemhiwa, and Orange Middle East and Africa Deputy CEO Ben Cheick Haidara.

Other speakers include MTN South Africa Chief Digital and Information Officer Pushkar Gokhale, Vodacom Group CIO Mohamed Sami and Mauritius Telecom CEO Veemal Gungadin.

Global technology companies will also be represented by OpenAI Africa Lead Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director Robert Koen and Meta Vice President for Public Policy across Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye, Kojo Boakye.

Financial services executives, including Absa Group’s Pan-African Personal and Private Banking Chief Executive Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, will participate in discussions examining technology’s growing influence on banking and economic development.

The programme focuses on six themes: telecommunications and connectivity, data centres, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, startups and digital transformation. These discussions are particularly relevant as African countries seek to improve digital inclusion while addressing infrastructure gaps, investment constraints and emerging cybersecurity threats.

Kadi Diallo, Head of Content at event organiser Informa, said the discussions would have implications beyond the technology industry.

“From expanding connectivity and building the infrastructure needed to support AI, to unlocking investment and creating opportunities for African entrepreneurs, the conversations taking place this year have real implications for businesses, governments and communities across the continent,” Diallo said.

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Beyond conference presentations, the festival will feature exhibitions and networking opportunities connecting technology providers, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs. The gathering is expected to provide insight into how Africa can strengthen its digital competitiveness while ensuring technological advancements translate into broader economic opportunities.

For South Africa, discussions around connectivity, AI investment and digital infrastructure will be especially significant as businesses navigate an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Makwana is attending the festival on behalf of Sunday World, hosted by Huawei South Africa.

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