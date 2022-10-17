Transnet clinches wage agreement deal with majority union

The debilitating two weeks strike at state-owned logistics firm Transnet looks set to end after the company said it had agreed a three-year wage deal with the union representing the majority of its workers.

The company in a statement said the United National Transport Union (UNTU) had accepted its latest offer in a process facilitated by the CCMA.

Transnet said UNTU represents 24 992 workers, which is just under 54% of its workforce. “This (agreement) ends the current industrial action by UNTU members with immediate effect. The company’s priority in the immediate is clearing any backlogs across the port and rail system – prioritising urgent and time-sensitive cargo, and implementing recovery plans working with industry and customers,” Transnet said.

“The agreement, which applies to all bargaining unit employees including those who are not members of UNTU, is effective from 1 April 2022, and will be implemented from 1 October 2002.”

The deal will see workers receive a 6% percent for year one and a further a 5.5% hike in year two before another 6% hike in the third year of the agreement.

The agreement comes just days after Agriculture and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza warned that the strike was having a detrimental impact on agriculture and the economy.

The Minerals Council South Africa, which represents the country’s mining houses last week laid bare the impact the industrial action was having on the sector.

The Council, formerly the Chamber of Mines said according to its estimates, bulk mineral exporters were losing R815 million worth of exports per day due to the strike. It further said on average, South Africa exports about 476,000 tonnes of bulk minerals a day worth R1 billion.

