Gaming, hotel, and entertainment group Tsogo Sun has reduced debt by R810-million over the past year while facing pressure on operating profitability.

Tsogo Sun operates well-known casino and entertainment destinations across the country, including Gold Reef City, Montecasino, Silverstar and Emerald Resort and Casino, among others. They are also in the alternative and online gaming space with Galaxy Bingo, VSlots Limited Payout Machines and playTsogo.

Play advert

READ: Sun International board member Dawn Marole retires with immediate effect

Revenue and earnings decline

In unaudited financial results for the six months to September 2026, the group reported a 2% decrease in revenue to R5.43-billion for the six months ended September 30, but adjusted EBITDA declined by 4% to R1.65-million. Headline earnings dropped 2% to

R757-million.

However, headline earnings per share increased 7% to 79 cents from 74 cents in the comparative period. The group also reported an improvement in its financial position, reducing net debt and guarantees to R5.99-billion from R6.8-billion in the previous year.

Shareholder returns maintained

The reduction in debt comes as the group continues to return value to shareholders, with its board declaring an interim gross cash dividend of 15 cents per share, unchanged from the previous period.

“The board of directors has resolved to declare an interim gross cash dividend of 15 cents per share in respect of the six months ended 30 September 2026 from distributable reserves,” the group said.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders recorded in the company’s register on December 18, 2026. After the 20% dividend withholding tax, shareholders who are not exempt will receive 12 cents per share.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter