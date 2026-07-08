Sun International board member Dawn Marole retires with immediate effect

Business Women’s Association of South Africa founder and president Dawn Marole has resigned as an independent non-executive director of gaming, hospitality and entertainment group Sun International, with immediate effect.

The company announced on Wednesday that Marole had stepped down from the board after serving for four years, citing personal reasons for her departure.

In a statement to shareholders, Sun International said Marole had informed the board of her decision to retire from her position with immediate effect.

“Shareholders are advised that Ms MLD (Dawn) Marole, an independent non-executive director of Sun International, has informed the board that due to personal reasons, she has elected to retire as a director of the company with immediate effect.

“The board takes this opportunity of thanking Dawn for her invaluable contribution which she has made to the Sun International board and several of its committees over the last four years,” the company said.

Marole joined the Sun International board in May 2022 and served as an independent non-executive director, contributing to the company’s governance and strategic oversight during her tenure.

Experienced business leader

She is one of South Africa’s most experienced business leaders and currently serves on the boards of Santam Limited, Shoprite Holdings Limited and Resilient REIT Limited.

Over her career, Marole has also held several high-profile board positions, including as a director of Tsogo Sun Holdings, MTN Group and African Bank.

Beyond the private sector, she served on the policy board for financial services and regulation as well as the Presidential Review Committee for state-owned enterprises, where she contributed to policy and governance matters.

Sun International did not announce a replacement for Marole or indicate whether a new independent non-executive director would be appointed to fill the vacancy.

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