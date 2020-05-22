Business

USA billionaires record a surge in wealth during COVID-19, including newcomer Kanye West.

By Nokuthula Zwane

A new report by Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) shows that American billionaires’ wealth increased by $434 billion since the COVID-19 pandemic, led by technology investors.

The study found that between March 18—the rough start date of the pandemic shutdown and May 19, the total net worth of the top five U.S. billionaires – Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison—saw their wealth grow by a total of $75.5bn.

The report further noted that in March there were 614 billionaires on the Forbes list, and 630 two months later, including newcomer Kanye West at $1.3bn.

Using data for Forbes Rich list and real-time estimates, Bezos is now worth $147.6bn from the $113bn he was valued at on March 18.

Gates’ wealth has jumped from $98bn to $106bn, while Zuckerberg’s bounty has increased from $54.7bn to $80bn.

Some reports have already suggested that Bezos is on course to be the first trillion dollar billionaire in the world in a space of just 6 years.

“The surge in billionaire wealth during a global pandemic underscores the grotesque nature of unequal sacrifice,” said Chuck Collins, director of the IPS Program on Inequality.

“While millions risk their lives and livelihoods as first responders and front line workers, these billionaires benefit from an economy and tax system that is wired to funnel wealth to the top.”

Author


Similar stories

Business

Nedbank restructures R81bn worth of loans to clients, expects a 20% hit on profits

South African lender, Nedbank, said today it expects its profits for the six months to end June to be 20% lower due to the...
Read more
Business

What the record low interest rates mean for consumers

The further easing of monetary policy by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has presented a golden opportunity for consumers looking to snap their...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.