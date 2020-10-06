Vedanta adds power trio in boost to the BMM board 

Vedanta Zinc International (VZI) this week announced a raft of changes to its Black Mountain Mining (BMM) board.

The group appointed Anil Agarwal, Vassi Naidoo (pictured) and Pushpender Singla to BMM’s board.

Agarwal, who is Vedanta Resources chairman, has joined the BMM board as chairman. Vedanta Resources is a diversified natural resources company with operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Australia.

“Vedanta is fully committed to expansion of our operations in South Africa. I am looking forward to contributing to this growth journey in partnership with the South African government and to be part of the larger vision that will continue to bring prosperity and transformation in the Northern Cape,” said Agarwal.

Naidoo has taken up the role of deputy chairman of the BMM board. He is currently the chairman of the Nedbank board.

“I am impressed with VZI’s activities in the Northern Cape that continue to have positive socio-economic ripple effects that extend beyond the mine complex. I intend to leverage my experience of corporate governance and doing business in emerging economies to further enhance VZI’s vision,” said Naidoo.

VZI has also appointed Abiel Mngomezulu, former president and CEO of Mintek, as an executive member on its advisory committee.

BMM is located at Aggeneys, a mining town in Northern Cape, and is one of the largest private sector employers in the region.

Discovered more than 40 years ago, the site was undeveloped for many years until it was acquired by the Vedanta Group in 2011.

