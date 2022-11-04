Big Zulu ready to fight DJ Cleo and Cassper on same weekend

Tlou Cleopas Monyepao, professionally known as DJ Cleo, appeared on Mac G’s Podcast and Chill this week and said he is willing to take on Big Zulu or Cassper Nyovest in the boxing ring, whoever reigns supreme.

On Friday, a confident Big Zulu said he wants two nights at Sun City where he will fight DJ Cleo on the Friday and Cassper the next day.

“Two nights at Sun City ngizoshaya wena @Djcleo on Friday ngishaye @casspernyovest on Saturday [I will beat DJ Cleo on Friday, and beat Cassper on Saturday],” he wrote.

As Cassper Nyovest is still looking for his next boxing opponent after beating Priddy Ugly, Big Zulu is one of the looming opponents for the upcoming fight.

Cleo, opening up on topical past events, clarified that he never went to visit Bricks at Krugersdorp correctional services facility in 2019. He was there because he was part of an initiative, to play soccer against the inmates.

He also shared that the hit single Phansi Komthunz’ Welanga by the late Brown Dash and Mzekezeke was written by Thembi Seete, saying she did not get a share of profits.

