‘Choose yourself’: Seipati Mahamu opens up about Lethabo’s emotional journey on ‘The Four of Us’

Mahamu, who portrays Lethabo, revealed that she drew inspiration from friends and family members who have endured similar struggles.

“I have friends and aunts who have been in Lethabo’s shoes. I channelled their pain for this chapter of Lethabo’s story,” she said.

According to the actress, viewers have only scratched the surface of the emotional burden her character carries.

“The complexities of her wounds, one of them being abandonment issues… what she’s currently going through on the show is just a tip of what’s really plaguing her.”

Emotionally demanding scenes

Taking on such a painful storyline has not been easy for Mahamu, who admitted that some scenes left a lasting emotional impact.

One particular scene opposite veteran actress Sindi Dlathu proved especially challenging.

“A very emotional scene I did with Aus’Sindi Dlathu. Just preparing for it was very heavy for me,” she said.

Despite the emotional intensity, Mahamu has found support on set, relying on her fellow cast members to help her decompress after difficult scenes.

“Sharing a joke or two with my colleagues after an emotional scene has helped out a lot.”

Lessons on love and self-preservation

Playing Lethabo has also reinforced Mahamu’s personal views on relationships and self-worth.

“It has only cemented the beliefs I’ve always stood by when it comes to relationships, trust no one with your life but yourself.”

Unlike her on-screen counterpart, Mahamu says she would never remain in a situation that jeopardises her peace of mind.

“I’m a walker. I’ll walk away from anything that threatens my peace. I’m against Lethabo’s decision to make her relationship with Bobbi her whole identity.”

Viewers weigh in

Mahamu has been keeping up with audience reactions online and says viewers have not held back in expressing their opinions.

One social media comment, in particular, stood out.

“’16 years otlo lla jwalo ka katse‘, that’s my favourite comment to date because wa lla jwale ngwana batho,” she joked.

The actress said she has been encouraged by the number of women engaging with the storyline and rejecting unhealthy relationship dynamics.

“I’m also happy to see in the comments that women refuse to let themselves be taken for a ride by a man.”

A message for women

Mahamu’s advice to women is simple: choose yourself first.

“For women to be selfish, love yourself and choose yourself always because one thing about men… they will choose themselves.”

While Lethabo’s life is currently clouded by heartbreak, Mahamu hinted that brighter days lie ahead for the character.

“Lethabo will get her spark back.”

She concluded with a message she hopes resonates beyond the television screen.

“Umuntu uyayekwa. Self-love comes first.”