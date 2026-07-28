DJ Tira demands retraction over ‘defamatory’ abuse claims

Award-winning music producer and Afrotainment boss DJ Tira, whose real name is Mthokozisi Khathi, has fired a legal warning at entertainment commentator and comedian Sandile Makhanya, popularly known as Flymotion, demanding that he retract remarks made during a recent podcast interview, claiming they are defamatory and have severely damaged his reputation.

In a letter of demand dated July 23, 2026, attorneys representing Khathi accuse Makhanya of making a series of false and damaging statements during an appearance on Nawe Upopile Studios’ On Point With Sandy Nene Season 2.

Impression of artist abuse

The legal letter alleges that Makhanya’s comments created the impression that Khathi had abused artists signed to Afrotainment and associated him with criminal and immoral conduct without presenting any evidence.

According to the attorneys, Makhanya stated that there were people in Durban who were afraid to speak about individuals who had allegedly abused them. The letter argues that, because the discussion centred on Afrotainment, listeners would reasonably conclude that the allegations were directed at Khathi.

The attorneys further contend that Makhanya suggested people remained silent to protect themselves from abusers before referring to paedophilia and violence against women. They claim these remarks implied that Khathi was among the bad people being protected by the entertainment industry.

The letter also takes issue with Makhanya allegedly claiming that he knows DJ Tira does not like him and stating that Afrotainment “is no more”, despite what the attorneys describe as no factual basis for saying the company had ceased operating.

Cumulative effect plainly defamatory

“The cumulative effect of these statements is plainly defamatory,” the attorneys wrote.

“They portray our client as an abuser, a person associated with criminal and immoral conduct, and the owner of a defunct business. These allegations are false and have no factual foundation.”

Khathi’s legal team argues that the statements have the potential to damage his standing in the entertainment industry, affecting relationships with artists, business partners, sponsors and the public, while exposing him to possible financial losses.

The attorneys have demanded that Makhanya:

Immediately stop making or repeating the alleged defamatory statements.

Remove, where possible, any recordings or social media content containing the remarks.

Publish a full retraction and clarification with similar prominence to the original interview.

Provide a written undertaking within seven days confirming compliance.

The letter warns that should Makhanya fail to comply, Khathi reserves the right to institute legal proceedings to protect his reputation.

At the time of publication, Makhanya had not publicly responded to the letter of demand.

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