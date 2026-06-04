Disney+ bets on ‘Marvel’, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Avatar’ to power its 2026 slate

Disney+ is doubling down on some of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises as it unveiled an ambitious 2026 content slate packed with new Marvel, Star Wars and Avatar releases.

The streaming platform revealed its upcoming line-up during its Disney+ 2026 Content Showcase held in Johannesburg on Wednesday, offering subscribers a glimpse of the blockbuster films, returning fan-favourite series and live sports content set to arrive throughout the year.

Leading the slate is Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest chapter in James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi franchise. The film sees Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family return to Pandora for another visually spectacular adventure and is expected to be one of the platform’s biggest releases of the year.

Marvel fans also have plenty to look forward to. The Emmy-nominated animated series X-Men ’97 returns for a second season on July 1, while Marvel Television’s VisionQuest and Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are also set to debut later this year.

The Star Wars universe continues to expand with Star Wars: Visions Presents, The Ninth Jedi, a new limited series that builds on the acclaimed animated anthology. The project forms part of a new initiative designed to tell longer-form stories within the Star Wars universe.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians set to return

Disney+ is also banking on the continued popularity of established franchises beyond the superhero and sci-fi space. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will return for a third season, adapting The Titan’s Curse, while the award-winning comedy-mystery Only Murders in the Building returns for a sixth season that takes the beloved trio overseas to London for their latest case.

One of the most talked-about announcements from the showcase was the return of Camp Rock. The highly anticipated Camp Rock 3 will reunite the Jonas Brothers as Connect 3 while introducing a new generation of aspiring performers to the iconic musical franchise.

The strategy reflects a broader trend across the streaming industry, where major platforms increasingly rely on established intellectual property and globally recognised brands to attract and retain subscribers in an increasingly competitive market.

Alongside its entertainment offering, Disney+ will continue expanding its live sports coverage through ESPN. Subscribers will have access to major events including the NBA Finals, NFL season, TOP 14 Rugby Final, Premier Padel Tour and the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The platform will also continue to offer a mix of original programming and acclaimed returning series, including the fifth and final season of FX’s Emmy Award-winning hit The Bear.

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