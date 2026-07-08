e.tv and Netflix strike landmark deal to take South African stories to more African viewers

South African audiences now have another way to keep up with e.tv’s newest primetime drama, The Four of Us, following a landmark content licensing agreement between eMedia and global streaming giant Netflix.

The partnership, announced on Tuesday, will see selected e.tv original productions made available to Netflix subscribers across Africa, marking a significant step in expanding the reach of locally produced television beyond traditional free-to-air broadcasting.

The first production to benefit from the deal is The Four of Us, which premiered on e.tv on June 29 before launching on Netflix the following day.

Produced by Tshedza Pictures, the daily drama follows the influential Dhlomo family as buried secrets, power struggles and fractured relationships threaten to destroy their legacy. The series stars Sindi Dlathu, Sdumo Mtshali and Thembinkosi Mthembu, alongside a cast of established and emerging local talent.

The show now occupies e.tv’s coveted 8pm weekday slot previously held by Scandal!, which concluded after a remarkable 23-year run.

Under the agreement, each new episode will air first on e.tv at 8pm CAT before becoming available on Netflix across Africa the following morning at 9am CAT, giving viewers greater flexibility to watch on demand.

Major milestone for e.tv

eMedia chief content officer Marlon Davids described the partnership as a major milestone for the broadcaster.

“This is an important milestone for eMedia as we continue to evolve our content strategy and meet audiences wherever they choose to watch. Working with Netflix enables us to take our content further, while continuing to deliver strong local entertainment to the free-to-air audiences at the centre of what we do,” he said.

Netflix’s vice-president of content for the Middle East and Africa, Ben Amadasun, said the collaboration reinforces the streaming platform’s long-term commitment to South African storytelling.

“This licensing agreement with eMedia marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to bringing the best of South African storytelling to our members. As we celebrate 10 years in Mzansi, we believe that e.tv’s creative ambition and Netflix’s passion for African stories can open a new era for South African content, one that resonates across the continent and beyond for generations to come,” he said.

The companies say the agreement reflects the changing media landscape, where traditional broadcasters and streaming platforms are increasingly working together to broaden audiences rather than competing for them.

While The Four of Us is the first title announced under the partnership, both companies have indicated that additional e.tv productions could be added to Netflix’s African catalogue in the future.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content