Gagasi FM shakes up prime-time shows as Minnie Ntuli, Selbeyonce swap slots

Gagasi FM has sent shockwaves through its listenership after announcing a surprise reshuffle of its flagship breakfast and afternoon drive shows.

The Durban-based commercial radio station revealed on Friday that it is swapping its two female presenters across its biggest weekday shows, with the changes taking effect from Monday, August 3.

In one of the biggest moves, former Ukhozi FM presenter Selby Selbeyonce Mkhize will leave the afternoon drive show to join Felix Hlophe as the new co-host of the station’s breakfast show.

Meanwhile, Minnie Ntuli is exiting the breakfast slot after hosting the show for four years alongside Hlophe to join SPHEctacula and DJ Naves on the afternoon drive show.

The announcement was made live on air on Friday, by Gagasi FM’s head of audience experience, Alex Mthiyane, who confirmed the new line-up but did not elaborate on the reason behind the unexpected changes.

Selbeyonce and Felix Hlophe to host breakfast show

“The new breakfast show will be hosted by Selbeyonce and Felix Hlophe. The new Gagasi FM Drive will be presented by SPHEctacula, Minnie Ntuli and DJ Naves,” said Mthiyane.

The station also announced a weekend addition, revealing that Big Brother Mzansi alumnus Ashay Sewlal will join Sphokuhle and Mkay Music on Umsindo Takeover on Saturdays.

The reshuffle has left many listeners questioning the timing of the changes, particularly as Gagasi FM only unveiled its 2026 line-up a few months ago with no changes to its breakfast or drive-time teams.

While the station has yet to explain what prompted the switch, the revamped line-up signals a significant shake-up of two of its most high-profile programmes as it heads into the second half of the year.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter