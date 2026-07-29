SABC1 to trace Amapiano’s rise in new documentary series ‘For The Culture: I Am’

The story behind the sound that transformed South African music and conquered the global stage is finally set to be told as SABC1 premieres its new 13-part documentary series, For The Culture: I Am.

The series debuts on Sunday, August 2, at 5.30pm and promises to take viewers beyond the chart-topping hits to explore the people, places and struggles that shaped Amapiano into one of the country’s biggest cultural exports.

Rather than focusing solely on the music, For The Culture: I Am delves into the lifestyle and identity that have become synonymous with the genre, highlighting its influence on dance, fashion, youth culture and community.

Stars share their personal journeys

The documentary features some of Amapiano’s biggest names, including Toss, Mark Khoza, Sfarzo Rtee, Cyfred, Junior Taurus, Bhathistar Black, LuuDadeejay, MFR Souls, Robot Boii, TBO, MDU a.k.a TRP, Tallarsetee and Mr JazziQ, who share their personal journeys from township beginnings to international recognition.

Through candid interviews, the artists and cultural pioneers reflect on the sacrifices, setbacks and defining moments behind their success, while offering insight into what the genre means to them and how it has changed their lives.

Producer Reabetswe Bopalamo said the series reveals a side of Amapiano that audiences rarely get to see.

“The Amapiano culture has shown me that even the best of the best are human and have their fair share of tribulations, before or after the fame. Amapiano is not as easy as it seems, and I hope the audience will love this documentary series and all it stands for,” she said.

SABC1 Head of Channel Ofentse Thinane described the production as a celebration of a movement that has reshaped South Africa’s creative landscape.

“Amapiano is more than a music genre, it is a cultural movement that has reshaped South Africa’s creative landscape and inspired audiences across the world. As the home of youth culture, SABC1 is proud to showcase authentic stories that celebrate our creative excellence while honestly reflecting the trials and tribulations that have shaped one of South Africa’s greatest cultural exports,” said Thinane.

Rooted in the townships where the genre first emerged, the documentary also explores themes of youth empowerment, resilience, cultural pride and unity, while documenting how a distinctly South African sound evolved into a global phenomenon.

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