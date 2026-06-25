SAMA32 heads back to Sun City as music heavyweights battle for top honours

South Africa’s biggest night in music is heading back to its spiritual home. The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) on Thursday unveiled the nominees for the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMAs), setting the stage for a highly anticipated return to the iconic Sun City Superbowl in North West on August 15.

Dubbed the SAMA32 Homecoming Edition, this year’s ceremony marks a return to the venue that has hosted some of the country’s most memorable music moments over the years.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi described the nominees as a reflection of the diversity and strength of South African music, saying the list brings together established stars and emerging talent across multiple genres.

Kabza and Kelvin Momo in the ring

Among the standout nominees is amapiano giant Kabza De Small, whose album Bab’Motha earned a nomination for Best Amapiano Album, while fellow piano heavyweight Kelvin Momo landed two nominations in the same category for N’wana Wa Mutsonga and Thato Ya Modimo.

The Best Afro Pop Album category is packed with fan favourites, including Lwah Ndlunkulu for Amaciko, CiCi for Busisiwe 2.0, Sjava for Inkanyezi 2.0 (Live), Nomfundo Moh for Out The Box and Samthing Soweto for Touch is a Move (Good Morning).

In the fiercely contested Best Hip Hop Album category, nominations went to Nasty C for Free, FLVME for BLVCK & WHiTE, Riky Rick for the posthumous release Boss Zonke Forever, alongside projects from Danya Devs and MashBeatz.

Maskandi music also received strong representation, with nominees including Ntencane, Mzukulu and Mbuzeni.

The Best Dance Album category sees a showdown between some of the country’s most influential electronic music stars, including MaWhoo, MÖRDA, Da Capo and Dlala Thukzin.

RiSA said the coveted Top Five categories will only be revealed in the coming weeks, keeping fans guessing ahead of music’s biggest night. The organisation added that this year’s awards will celebrate both innovation and tradition while showcasing South African music to a global audience.

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