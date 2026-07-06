Trevor Gumbi stuns fans as Ponte Tower on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

One of South Africa’s most beloved comedians, Trevor Gumbi, has become the first celebrity to be unmasked in the latest season of the hit reality competition The Masked Singer South Africa.

Known for his sharp wit and successful career spanning stand-up comedy, television, acting and writing, Gumbi surprised viewers by hiding behind one of the country’s most iconic landmarks, Johannesburg’s famous Ponte Tower.

The new season of The Masked Singer South Africa, now airing on SABC 2, kicked off with a series of lively performances as 16 celebrity contestants tried to hide their identities behind elaborate costumes while competing for the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

Performing TKZee’s classic hit Dlala Mapantsula, Ponte Tower delivered an energetic song-and-dance routine that left both the audience and celebrity detectives completely divided.

Judges J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba failed to identify the comedian, while Somizi Mhlongo was the only detective who eventually figured it out.

Before the reveal, the panel threw out a string of incorrect guesses, including podcast personality MacG, actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza, comedian Tsitsi Chiumya, music producer Bongani Fassie and even international comedy superstar Trevor Noah.

After surviving the first performance, Ponte Tower found himself in the Danger Zone alongside Leopard. Once the public vote was counted, the towering Johannesburg landmark became the first costume to be eliminated from the competition.

Final guess proven correct

As the mask came off, Somizi’s final guess proved correct when Trevor Gumbi was revealed as the man behind the skyscraper costume.

Following his elimination, Gumbi shared a humorous behind-the-scenes detail about wearing the oversized costume.

“There is a ceiling fan inside the mask,” he laughed. “But it was over my right eye – the one that can see!”

The opening episode also set the tone for another unpredictable season, with celebrity contestants relying on cryptic clue packages, disguised voices and extravagant costumes to keep both viewers and the detective panel guessing.

Previous winners include singer Holly Rey, who claimed the inaugural title as Lollipop, while award-winning actor Warren Masemola walked away with the Golden Mask trophy in season two after performing as Giraffe.

With 15 mystery celebrities still in the competition, viewers can expect more surprising performances, shocking eliminations and plenty of wrong guesses as the race for the Golden Mask continues.

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