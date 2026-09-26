WATCH | George Lucas opens museum celebrating the art of storytelling

Nearly five decades after Star Wars captivated audiences, George Lucas has opened the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, bringing together film history, paintings, comics, photography, and illustration to explore the power of visual storytelling. CGTN’s Martin Markovits reports from Los Angeles.
- George Lucas has opened the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.
- The museum showcases film history, paintings, comics, photography, and illustration.
- It focuses on exploring the power of visual storytelling.
- The opening comes nearly five decades after the original Star Wars captivated audiences.
- CGTN's Martin Markovits reported from Los Angeles on the museum's opening.
Nearly five decades after Star Wars captivated audiences, George Lucas has opened the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, bringing together film history, paintings, comics, photography, and illustration to explore the power of visual storytelling. CGTN's Martin Markovits reports from Los Angeles.