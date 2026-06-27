Young artist Simnikiwe Buhlungu scoops R100 000 MTN x UJ new contemporaries award

Visual artist Simnikiwe Buhlungu has been named the winner of the 2026 MTN x UJ New Contemporaries Award, walking away with a

R100 000 cash prize at the opening of the National Arts Festival in Makhanda on Friday.

The announcement was made during the exhibition opening at the Monument Building, where this year’s MTN x UJ New Contemporaries Award exhibition, Holding sp(l)ace for the in-between, officially opened to the public.

Presented by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Art Gallery in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation, and supported by Iziko Museums South Africa, the exhibition showcases the work of four emerging artists: Simnikiwe Buhlungu, Zara Julius, thato makatu and Unathi Mkonto. It is curated by Amogelang Maledu.

Artist praised for depth and originality

An independent judging panel comprising Christine Dixie, Shalom Mushwana and Rucera Seethal selected Buhlungu as this year’s winner, praising the depth and originality of her artistic practice.

Originally from Johannesburg and now based in Amsterdam, Buhlungu’s research-driven work explores how knowledge is created, shared and remembered. Working across sound, text, installation and publishing, she examines histories, memory and everyday life through immersive listening experiences.

Her award-winning installation draws on gospel music and diasporic memory, exploring the histories of Black movement, collective listening and belonging.

Judge Rucera Seethal described the work as impactful on entering, saying it immediately invites audiences into layered engagement.

Fellow adjudicator Shalom Mushwana said Buhlungu’s work balances complexity with accessibility.

“Simnikiwe distils ideas in ways that exist on the edge of accessibility, while inviting the viewer to participate in the act of listening, climbing and viewing from a variety of perspectives,” Mushwana said.

Accepting the award, Buhlungu thanked the organisers, collaborators, friends and family who supported her journey.

‘Rooted in gratitude and continuous learning’

She also paid tribute to “sound, space, time and that which is imperceptible”, describing her artistic practice as one rooted in gratitude and continuous learning.

UJ Art Gallery curator Dr Dineke Orton congratulated all four finalists and said Buhlungu’s recognition reflected the strength of her creative vision.

“This recognition is thoroughly well deserved, and we look forward to seeing Simnikiwe continue to build on an already compelling career with the same fearlessness and creative conviction that distinguishes her work in this exhibition,” Orton said.

She also praised curator Amogelang Maledu for creating a cohesive exhibition that honours each artist’s individual voice while encouraging meaningful dialogue between their works.

Running until July 5 as part of the National Arts Festival, Holding sp(l)ace for the in-between explores themes of collective survival, Black feminist thought, home, land, sound and memory. Rather than following a single theme, the exhibition reflects on the complexities of contemporary life through socially engaged artistic practice.

Orton also acknowledged the continued support of the MTN SA Foundation, the National Arts Festival and Iziko Museums South Africa, saying their longstanding partnership continues to create important opportunities for emerging South African artists.

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