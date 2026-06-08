Eva Modika flies SA flag high at Monaco Grand Prix after Cannes success

Fresh from making waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, South African DJ, entrepreneur and media personality Eva Modika has continued her international journey by attending one of the world’s most exclusive sporting events, the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The star’s appearance at the glamorous race comes just weeks after she walked the red carpet at the renowned Cannes Film Festival, where she mingled with global creatives and industry leaders while representing South African talent on an international stage.

Held annually in the streets of Monaco, the Formula 1 Grand Prix is regarded as one of the most prestigious events on the motorsport calendar, attracting influential figures from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, sport and business.

This year’s event drew a host of international celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde, Patrick Dempsey and Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

For Modika, attending the iconic event was about more than luxury and glamour.

“The Monaco Grand Prix is one of those events you hear about your whole life. It’s where sport, innovation, luxury and culture meet. Being here is both inspiring and motivating because it reminds me that there are no limits to what is possible when you continue to dream bigger and work harder,” she said.

The media personality said standing alongside global leaders and innovators reinforced her belief that South Africans belong on the international stage.

“Coming from South Africa and standing among people who are leaders in their respective industries is a reminder that our stories, our talent and our ambitions belong on the global stage too,” she added.

Modika’s European travels follow the release of her latest single, Sebenza, featuring Mawhoo, Peekay Nzee, David Moh and Roots Afriq, which has been gaining traction among music fans.

While some may question her attendance at such high-profile international events, Modika insists her presence is part of a broader vision to expand her brand beyond South Africa’s borders.

“People often ask what I am doing at these major international events. The answer is simple: I am building my name and brand internationally. As a DJ, travelling allows me to represent South Africa, connect with influential people and perform at some of the world’s most sought-after venues.

“For me, this is about ticking off goals from my bucket list while also creating opportunities that can help elevate my career to the next level. Every event, every connection and every experience is part of a bigger vision. I want to show that South African talent can compete and thrive on the global stage,” she said.

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