False GBV accuser apologises as actor Sipho Ndlovu’s legal ordeal comes full circle

Nearly two years after actor Sipho Ndlovu was arrested on allegations of assaulting his then-girlfriend, the woman who accused him has publicly admitted she lied and has apologised for the damage caused to his life and career.

“The Wife” actor, who was arrested in 2024 and later released without bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, has now been vindicated following a dramatic public apology from his former partner, Thandeka Mhlanga, popularly known as Shanice.

‘It was a heat of the moment’

In a 56-second video that has since gone viral, Shanice admitted she falsely accused Ndlovu of gender-based violence, saying her actions were driven by anger.

“I would like to apologise for opening a case against him. It was a heat of the moment.” She said she was upset by how the relationship had ended.

She further confirmed that she had withdrawn the criminal case and acknowledged the severe consequences her allegations had on the actor’s reputation.

“I’ve damaged his reputation… I have caused unrepairable damage to his name and his image.

“I would like to apologise to his brands and all the people that have lost out in working with him,” she added

Protecting abuse victims while safeguarding principle of due process

When Ndlovu was arrested in 2024, the allegations generated widespread public attention. He briefly appeared in court before being released without bail after the prosecution indicated it was not opposing his release while investigations continued.

At the time, the actor maintained his innocence, and the matter remained unresolved as the legal process unfolded.

Shanice’s public apology has now shifted the narrative, with many South Africans taking to social media to express sympathy for the actor and to reflect on the lasting impact false accusations can have on a person’s career, mental health and relationships.

Others cautioned against allowing one false allegation to overshadow the country’s ongoing gender-based violence crisis, noting that genuine survivors continue to face significant challenges when reporting abuse.

The incident has reignited debate around balancing the need to believe and protect victims of abuse while also safeguarding the principle of due process until allegations have been tested through the justice system.

Also Read: Assault case against actor Sipho Ndlovu’s girlfriend postponed

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