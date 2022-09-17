I did not sleep with Springbok dietician- Elton Jantjies

Boks fly-half Elton Jantjies has poured cold water on allegations that he was the player who played the field, after allegations that he enjoyed a night of passion with team dieticians Zeenat Simjee emerged.

The allegations, which have the potential to cost him his marriage to his wife Iva Ristic, surfaced after Jantjies and Simjee were sent home from Argentina where the team will face Los Pumas at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires on Saturday evening.

Media reports alleged that the 32-year-old rugby player shared the a room at a guesthouse in Mbombela with Simjee but failed to pay a R26 000 bill. He only settled the bill after the matter was brought to SA Rugby Union’s attention.

In a statement Jantjies refuted the infidelity allegations and said the dietician is nothing more than a platonic friend to him. He also poured scorn on allegations that say he shared a room with Simjee.

“She is a good friend and nothing more, that her good name is now being dragged through the mud is a shame.

For the record, the Springboks dietician Zeenat Simjee was never with me at either of the two guest houses that I stayed at.

I do not want to say much about the newspaper article, except that it contains many untruths and half-truths,” he wrote.

The married father of three further apologised to the nation and said he understands that his actions called for the repercussions but he will work on regaining the trust of his family and the public.

“My intention was always to make myself, my family, and my fans proud as a rugby player, I am a public figure, a role model and hero to many South Africans, and I am expected to adhere to a high standard of moral values.”

Simjee also rubbished the rumours that she shared the guesthouse with Jantjies and demanded an a retractions and apology from the Afrikaans newspaper , Rapport, which published the story.

I am the subject of some extremely negative media reports over the last week, tarnishing me personally and degrading my dignity.

I appreciate the support of my fellow Springbok management team members who concurred with my choice to return home to work through this with the support of my family and relevant professionals.

I chose to maintain a dignified silence while the media storm was raging, as I am severely traumatised by what has transpired.

Let me unequivocally state that I am shocked at the level of sensational journalism from the newspaper that first published the article. I am devastated by the fact that a journalist and his newspaper could publish such damaging allegations on false and baseless hearsay. It is disappointing.

As a young professional, I hold my profession in high regard. In the same light, it is an honour and privilege to represent my country and be part of the Springbok Team. As a person of values, I will not bring about disrepute to myself, my family, my profession and all the many incredible people that have been kind, positive and supportive towards me throughout this ordeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton Jantjies (@eltonjantjies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton Jantjies (@eltonjantjies)



Mthiyane on parenting with Marawa and Lebo M

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author