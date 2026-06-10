‘I’ve always wanted to be known for my work’ – Sindi Dlathu

For more than three decades, actress Sindi Dlathu has remained one of South Africa’s most respected and beloved performers.

While many careers in the entertainment industry are often defined by controversy, constant reinvention, and public spectacle, Dlathu has quietly charted a different course. It is one rooted in discipline, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to her craft.

As the acclaimed actress prepares to captivate audiences in The Four of Us, she reflects on a career built on purpose rather than popularity.

“Acting is a gift that God entrusted me with, and I have always felt a responsibility to honour that gift through discipline, consistency and a genuine love for the work,” Dlathu told Sunday World.

It is this mindset that has sustained her through decades in an ever-changing industry.

‘I’ve always wanted to be known for my work’

Despite her immense success, Dlathu has remained intensely private, a rarity in an age where public figures are often expected to share every aspect of their lives.

For the award-winning actress who’s appeared on esteemed shows such as The River and Muvhango, that decision has always been deliberate.

“I’ve always wanted to be known for my work,” she says simply.

Her approach challenges modern ideas of celebrity, where visibility is often equated with achievement. Dlathu, however, believes success cannot be defined by a single standard.

“I think it’s a very complex statement. Success is subjective. For some people, visibility is part of success; for others, it isn’t. Each person must decide for themselves what success looks like and whether they are living it.”

The actress says her relationship with privacy has remained unchanged throughout the years.

“My relationship with privacy today is exactly what it has always been – it is simply how I choose to live.”

Asked whether success means something different to her now than it did when she first entered the industry, Dlathu says the answer remains the same.

“It hasn’t changed very much for me. Success is still about doing what I love, perfecting my craft, and finding fulfilment in the work that I do.”

On being regarded as graceful and dignified

Though audiences have watched her portray countless unforgettable characters, Dlathu has always been careful not to lose herself in public perception.

“If that is how I’m viewed, then I receive it with gratitude,” she says when asked about being regarded as graceful and dignified.

“However, I don’t spend much time reflecting on those kinds of descriptions because I think there is a danger in becoming too attached to how others perceive you. Those are qualities for others to judge, not for me to claim for myself.”

Now, viewers will meet Busani, the character she portrays in The Four of Us.

“Busani is the eldest of four siblings, a strong woman with a deep sense of responsibility and an even deeper love for her family.

“What I found compelling about her is that she’s a woman many of us know, and perhaps many of us are. She gives wholeheartedly, often placing the needs of others before her own. Yet she finds herself navigating the complexity of relationships that are not always reciprocated in the same way,” explained Dlathu.

She adds that it was Busani’s humanity that drew her to the role.

“She loves fiercely, she carries a great deal, and despite the hurt and resentment she encounters, her commitment to her family remains unwavering. I think many people will recognise themselves in her journey.”

New show mirrors complex family dynamics

The actress admits that while Busani’s experiences may not mirror her own, the character’s worldview resonated deeply with her.

“What resonated with me is the understanding that family relationships can be complex, and that love is not always expressed or received equally.”

She hopes the show will encourage viewers to reflect on their own family dynamics.

“I hope it sparks honest conversations about family dynamics and the complexity of the relationships we often take for granted,” she says.

“Families can be a source of great love, but they can also be a source of deep hurt. I hope viewers on both sides of that dynamic are able to reflect on the importance of being considerate, kind and understanding towards one another. I also hope the story highlights the emotional toll that can come from constantly giving without receiving the same care in return.”

Comparing Busani to the many strong women she has portrayed over the years, Dlathu believes this character carries a unique burden.

“Busani’s strength is of a different kind,” she says. “She carries a profound sense of duty towards her family and has made it her responsibility to keep them together.”

“What makes Busani so compelling is the extent of her sacrifice. She bends the knee out of duty, obligation and love, believing it is her responsibility to carry the family forward. Yet beneath that strength is a woman who longs to be seen, appreciated and loved in the same way she loves others.”

‘What excites me most is meeting a new character’

After decades in the industry, it is still the challenge of stepping into someone else’s shoes that excites her most.

“What excites me most is meeting a new character and bringing her to life.”

As for the legacy she hopes to leave behind, Dlathu’s answer reflects the same quiet conviction that has guided her throughout her career.

“I would hope to be remembered as a woman who lived life on her own terms and remained true to herself and her purpose.”

Read more: ‘Icons of the screen’ honours Sindi Dlathu

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