Judith Sephuma’s 2001 debut album, A Cry, A Smile, A Dance introduced the world to a sultry and melodic voice that continues to captivate audiences. Back then, Sephuma framed herself as the voice of Afro-jazz, a genre whose fans have since dubbed her its queen. For over two decades, she continued to show her versatility, often transcending musical genres.

With the release of My Worship nine years ago, Sephuma showed the full extent of her range by venturing into gospel and this crossover endeared her to an even bigger audience.

Sephuma says her relationship with God is the most important reference point in her life, a belief she hopes to share at her upcoming live production, A Worship Experience.

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The multi-award-winning artist sees worship as something “[that] happens when I stand before God with my life … worship is about surrendering my heart to His will and so much more.”

The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace is the venue for A Worship Experience on November 27 in which Sephuma will perform new gospel material with selections from her rich musical journey.

Also Read: Judith Sephuma promises jazz lovers a great performance

How she navigates her career

Her growth, she explains, has come through the discipline of walking with God, serving in church, reading the Bible, fasting and praying. It has also influenced how she navigates her career and the demands of the entertainment industry.

“I just focus on Judith and pay attention to what God wants me to do. He orders my steps. I have grown so much and have learnt a lot in the past years,” she says.

Although the idea of recording another gospel project had been on her mind for some time, she says requests from fans pushed the project forward.

“I actually never left it. I just focused more on jazz and touring the world so much. I am glad to be back at it and to give it my attention,” she says.

Performances ‘another ball game’

Her decision to capture the experience live rather than simply record another studio album is rooted in her belief that worship should be shared.

“Studio is easy to do, but live performances are another ball game altogether,” she says.

Music for healing, unity and restoration

She also sees music as a vehicle for healing, unity and restoration, believing that artists have a responsibility to use their talents for a purpose beyond personal achievement.

“We all have a purpose, and I believe drawing people closer to God is one of the reasons our gifts are given to us. To heal, to unite and restore,” she says.

Reflecting on the impact she hopes to leave on South African music and the next generation of artists, Sephuma says the encouraging feedback she receives from people who have followed her journey suggests that her work is already making a difference.

“It’s more than a legacy. It’s a gift. It’s a testimony,” she says.

When she takes to the stage on November 27, the occasion will ultimately be about glorifying God and honouring Him through the talent she believes she has been entrusted with.

As she puts it: “I get to do what I am called to do: to worship the King of Kings.”

Also Read: Should the age gap stand in the way of love?

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