Loyiso Bala bids emotional farewell as SABC Eastern Cape radio boss

Singer, music producer and media executive Loyiso Bala has officially stepped down as business manager of the SABC‘s Eastern Cape combo, bringing to an end what he describes as one of the most challenging and rewarding leadership chapters of his career.

Bala, who oversaw Umhlobo Wenene FM and truFM, announced his departure in an emotional social media post, reflecting on the relationships he built and the lessons he learned during his tenure.

“Today (Tuesday) marks the end of my journey as business manager of the SABC‘s Eastern Cape combo, Umhlobo Wenene FM and truFM,” Bala wrote.

He described the role as one that stretched him professionally and personally, saying the people he worked alongside made the experience meaningful.

Stretching, meaningful role

“It has been one of the most stretching and meaningful leadership assignments of my career, not only because of the responsibility but also because of the people,” he said.

Bala thanked the teams at Umhlobo Wenene FM and truFM for their trust, commitment and shared purpose, saying their confidence in his leadership was something he would never take for granted.

He also expressed appreciation to presenters, producers and internal stakeholders for embracing his leadership style.

“At times, my way of doing things may have been unconventional, but you continued to show up, and together we were able to build moments that mattered,” he wrote.

The award-winning musician also paid tribute to his wife, Jennifer, and their daughters for their support throughout the demanding role, while thanking God for His guidance and strength.

Bala reserved special gratitude for the loyal listeners of Umhlobo Wenene FM and truFM, describing them as family and acknowledging their role in the success of the stations.

“Without you, there would have been no reason to keep showing up with that level of commitment,” he said.

Mum on next career move

Although Bala did not reveal his next career move, he said he was leaving with gratitude for the milestones reached, the lessons learnt and the relationships forged during his time at the public broadcaster.

“As I leave this season, I do so with gratitude. Gratitude for the milestones reached, the lessons learned, the trust shared, and the people who made the journey worthwhile.

“Enkosi kakhulu. I still believe the best is ahead.”

Mmoni Ngubane SABC Head of Communications said: “The SABC can confirm that Mr Loyiso Bala’s contract has come to an end. The SABC thanks Mr Bala for his service and wishes him well on his future endeavours. Mr Mandla Mbuso will act as the Business Manager for trufm and Umhlobo Wenene FM, whilst the recruitment process for a new Business Manager for these radio stations is underway.”

Read More: Thousands of fans, listeners show love to Umhlobo Wenene

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