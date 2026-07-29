Lungelo Mpangase accuses Sunset Dentistry staff of meddling in her love life

Actress and media personality Lungelo Pretty Mpangase has lodged a formal complaint with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and Sunset Dentistry, alleging that members of the Johannesburg-based practice interfered in her private life and breached professional ethics.

Mpangase publicly shared the complaint on Instagram, where she alleges that Dr Mabunda and Thabo Pike were involved in conduct that she says caused emotional distress and contributed to the breakdown of her relationship.

According to the complaint, Mpanagase was treated by Dr Mabunda but had never met or been treated by Pike.

Reputational harm

She alleges that Pike contacted friends of her partner to “warn” them about her, describing her as “a psychopath” and making other defamatory statements about her character. She further claims the alleged conduct resulted in reputational harm and ultimately contributed to the end of her relationship.

Mpangase also alleges that when she confronted Dr Mabunda, he denied making false statements about her but allegedly admitted that Pike had informed him beforehand of his intention to contact her partner’s friends. She argues that this raises concerns about professional accountability and patient confidentiality.

In her complaint, Mpangase asked Sunset Dentistry to investigate how Pike allegedly obtained information about her despite having no professional relationship with her, whether confidential patient information was improperly shared, and whether ethical standards had been breached.

Preservation of patients records

She has also requested that the practice preserve all relevant evidence, including patient records, internal correspondence, electronic communications and call logs, while investigations are underway.

Responding to Sunday World, Sunset Dentistry confirmed that it had received Mpangase’s formal complaint and had initiated its internal complaints management process.

“The Practice takes all complaints relating to patient care, confidentiality and professional conduct seriously,” the practice said.

It said it was currently gathering information from the relevant parties and stressed that no findings had been made.

“As this process remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate and potentially prejudicial to comment on the substance of the allegations or to speculate on matters before the relevant facts have been established.”

Pike ‘not a registered dental practitioner’

The practice also clarified that Thabo Pike is employed by Sunset Dentistry as a laboratory technician and is not a registered dental practitioner, despite being referred to as “Dr Thabo Pike” in Mpangase’s complaint.

Sunset Dentistry said it has established policies governing patient confidentiality, professional conduct and ethical practice, adding that complaints are managed in accordance with those policies and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. The practice said it would cooperate fully with any regulatory authority acting within its statutory mandate.

“In the interests of preserving the integrity of the Practice’s processes and respecting the rights of all parties involved, Sunset Dentistry will not make any further comment while these processes remain ongoing,” it said.

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