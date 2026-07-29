Married at First Sight Mzansi’s Matsheliso Maphutse embraces vulnerability

While many reality television contestants carefully curate their image, Married at First Sight Mzansi bride Matsheliso Maphutse says she has chosen to let South Africans see her exactly as she is, flaws, laughter, overthinking and all.

The Season 3 contestant has become one of the personalities viewers are watching closely as she navigates married life with her stranger-turned-husband, Lesiba Tleane, on the popular Mzansi Magic reality series.

Matsheliso said authenticity was non-negotiable from the moment she agreed to take part in the social experiment.

‘I reminded myself to stay open-minded’

“I reminded myself to stay open-minded and trust the process. I couldn’t control who I’d be matched with, so I focused on showing up as my authentic self and giving the experiment a real chance,” she said.

The decision to join the show came after she realised she wanted more than relationships without purpose.

“I’ve reached a stage where I’m intentional about love. I’ve built my career, I’m constantly working on myself and I’m no longer interested in relationships that are going nowhere.”

Although viewers saw her confidently walking down the aisle, she admits she was far from composed behind the scenes.

“My biggest thought was, ‘Don’t trip on your dress!’ I wasn’t thinking about romance or finding my soulmate. I was just trying not to embarrass myself.”

She said seeing her groom for the first time helped settle her nerves.

‘Something about him that put me at ease’

“There was something about him that immediately put me at ease. Instead of wondering whether he ticked every box, I became curious about who he really was.”

Maphutse believes audiences have connected with her because she isn’t trying to be perfect.

“I’m ambitious, but I’m also still figuring out what I truly want. I’m confident, but I have vulnerable moments. I love hard, I overthink sometimes, and I laugh loudly.”

She added that she has always been open about her thoughts.

“If you’re looking for someone who’s real and genuinely giving this experiment a chance, then you’ll enjoy watching my journey. Whether I find my husband or simply learn important lessons, I’m going to show up authentically every single time.”

The newfound attention, she says, has also taken some getting used to.

“I’ve been recognised a few times, and it’s still surreal. I usually look around wondering who people are talking to before I realise it’s me.”

Reflecting on the experience so far, Maphutse says the biggest lesson has been learning to surrender control.

“I’m someone who likes having a plan, but this experiment taught me to trust the process, live in the moment and embrace the unknown.”

ALSO READ: Love, tears and instant sparks as ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ couples finally meet

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