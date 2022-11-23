‘MayorofPitori’ DJ Sumbody celebrated by friends and family

Family Friends and industry colleagues gathered at the Lewende Woord Church in Centurion on Wednesday to pay their last respects to the late DJ Sumbody.

Facilitating the programme was comedian Peter Mashata Mabuse, who was also a good friend of DJ Sumbody. He described the Dj whose real name is Oupa John Sefoka as a giant and a people’s person who had a big heart.

Other friends and family described him as a family-orientated person, who had his priorities in order. He was described as a proud man but also a mediator.

Music producer and SumSounds label manager, Junior Taurus, described him as someone who was always authentic and one who never stayed mad for too long.

His business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, described their relationship and brotherhood as a special one.

He said over the years they had made and lost money together and in 2016 Sumbody had approached him for a new venture.

“I was busy with tenders and Oupa said to me let’s open an outlet in Sunnyside and that was how we bought and started Ayepyep in Sunnyside together and the rest is history. I don’t know what’s going to happen to me after Saturday, but the reality is things won’t be the same,” said Setsetse.

Cassper Noyovest, who has been heartbroken since the death of DJ Sumbody, said the two of them met a long time ago. He said he would call him every week when he was still working on radio.

“DJ Sumbody was not scared, to tell the truth as it was, he was brutal. We then did Monate Mpolaye together and it changed everybody’s career. He taught me a lot of things I did not know, and when you had a problem there was one person you could call,” said Nyovest.

His siblings described him as someone who recently freed up his time for them.

“The people that took him from us have no idea what they have done to us. My brother did not like wearing a tie, but he always wanted to look good. Oupa and DJ Sumbody were no different he was pretty much the same person.”

He will be laid to rest on Saturday.

