Munaka Muthambi’s SAMA dream comes full circle

For content creator and media personality Munaka Muthambi, hosting the red carpet at the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32) is more than just another presenting job; it is the fulfilment of a childhood dream.

The influencer, who has steadily carved out a name for herself in South Africa’s entertainment industry, will join media personality Fresh By Caddy as the official hosts of the SAMA32 red carpet at Sun City Resort in the North West on August 15.

Career milestone

For Muthambi, the opportunity represents a defining career milestone.

“I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be hosting the SAMAs red carpet,” she said. “While many people know me as an influencer, I’ve always dreamed of building a career in the entertainment industry, so this opportunity means so much to me. It’s a surreal full-circle moment to go from watching the SAMAs growing up to now being part of them.”

She said being entrusted with such a prestigious role was both humbling and rewarding.

“I’m so grateful to be trusted with this role and excited to celebrate South African music on such a special night.”

Muthambi and Fresh By Caddy are expected to bring glamour, humour and lively celebrity interviews to one of the biggest nights on South Africa’s entertainment calendar. The duo will guide viewers through the arrivals of the country’s biggest music stars, showcasing designer fashion, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes moments before the main awards ceremony begins.

‘To be trusted to help tell that story from the red carpet is a real honour’

Fresh By Caddy said the opportunity perfectly combines his passion for music, fashion and entertainment.

“Being part of the SAMAs and getting the opportunity to host the red carpet is incredibly special to me. The SAMAs represent the excellence, creativity and diversity of South African music, so to be trusted to help tell that story from the red carpet is a real honour.

“I’m excited to celebrate our artists, capture the energy of the night and, of course, bring a little Fresh By Caddy flavour to the carpet.”

The organisers also confirmed that multi-talented entertainer Anele Zondo will host the SAMA32 Industry Awards, which honour the producers, engineers, directors and other creative professionals whose work powers South Africa’s music industry behind the scenes.

Speaking about her appointment, Zondo described it as an honour to celebrate the often-unsung heroes of the recording industry.

“I believe these awards are pivotal in shining a light on the producers, directors, engineers and the many brilliant creative minds who dedicate themselves to their craft every single day, often without being in the forefront,” she said.

Hosts carefully selected

SAMA spokesperson Unathi Gwija said the hosts were carefully selected because they represent the vibrancy and diversity of South Africa’s entertainment industry.

“The Industry Awards celebrate the incredible talent and craftsmanship that drive our music industry behind the scenes, and Anele Zondo brings the charisma, professionalism and stage presence needed to honour those achievements,” Gwija said.

“At the same time, Fresh By Caddy and Munaka Muthambi have become some of the country’s most engaging entertainment personalities, making them the perfect duo to capture the excitement, fashion and unforgettable moments that unfold before guests enter the main stage.”

This year’s awards, sponsored by the Motsepe Foundation, will be held under the theme “The Future Sounds Like Now Now”, celebrating both established artists and the next generation shaping the future of South African music.

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