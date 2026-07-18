Nathi Mankayi returns home to the music that changed his life

More than a decade after Buyelekhaya cemented Nathi Mankayi as one of South Africa’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, the award-winning artist is taking the iconic album on a long-awaited national tour.

The Buyelekhaya Tour, presented in partnership with 1020 Cartel, marks 10 years since the release of the record that introduced timeless hits such as Nomvula and Imibuzo.

For Mankayi, the milestone has been years in the making.

“It’s 10 years of Buyelekhaya. For the past two years, myself and my team have been planning this celebration, and when the 1020 partnership was proposed, we had to answer the call because it all happened at the right time,” he told Sunday World.

‘I didn’t think the album would be this big’

Despite the album’s phenomenal success, the Eastern Cape-born musician admits he never imagined it would become one of the country’s defining albums.

“Not at all. I always knew that one day I would succeed through music, but I definitely didn’t think the album would be this big, and I certainly didn’t think it would happen with my first album,” he said.

The emotional storytelling woven throughout Buyelekhaya continues to resonate with audiences across generations. Mankayi believes its enduring appeal lies in its authenticity.

“I always try to talk about life stories that almost every child who grew up in a black community can relate to,” he explained.

While the songs still carry the same emotional weight, listening to the album today has become deeply personal.

“Every time I listen to it, I am reminded of where I come from and what God has saved me from,” he reflected.

Loss of parents

The album’s title, Buyelekhaya, meaning ‘return home’ has also taken on new meaning following the loss of both his parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since my parents passed away during Covid, home doesn’t feel like home anymore,” he said.

Over the years, countless fans have shared stories of how Mankayi’s music helped them navigate heartbreak, grief and hope.

“Oh yes, a lot of them,” he said when asked about the messages that have stayed with him.

Although South Africa’s music landscape has evolved dramatically since his debut, Mankayi says one thing has remained constant.

“The love of music has honestly helped me to navigate,” he said.

Audiences attending the tour can expect more than a live performance of familiar hits.

“They can expect to be taken down memory lane and just a night of celebration,” he promised.

Asked what advice he would give the younger version of himself preparing to release Buyelekhaya, Mankayi laughed before offering a candid response: “Trust no one, especially in the music industry.”

Looking beyond the anniversary celebrations, the singer says fans won’t have to wait too long for what’s next.

“They can definitely expect new music and expect to see Nathi Mankayi do more partnerships and brand collaborations,” he said.

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