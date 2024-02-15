Nigerian starlet Ayra Starr’s special Mzansi show cancelled

Nigerian musician Ayra Starr has allegedly been denied a visa to perform in South Africa once again.

The contemporary R&B starlet was set to headline the highly anticipated two-day In The City gig in Johannesburg and Cape Town on February 16 and 17.

Second gig where she’s a no-show

This comes after she also failed to make an appearance at the annual Rocking Daisies festival last year. It was scheduled to take place in September last year.

However, this latest event was cancelled shortly before it was scheduled to start. This after learning that the headline international act would not be able to show face.

This was announced by Steyn Entertainment managing director Dale De Ruig. He added that the events would be cancelled “due to their unfortunate nature”.

Visa problems at the heart of the crisis

“Regrettably, as has happened numerous times with other artists from West Africa. Through no fault of their own, visas were denied. Despite exploring every avenue possible in order to secure visas for Ayra Starr and her team,” reads the statement.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause for those who have already purchased tickets. All previously purchased tickets will be fully refunded within seven business days via Quicket.”

Phase one tickets ranged from R499 for general admission and R1,399 for VIP access. The latter includes a private bar with premium access to the stage.

The festival would have featured Daliwonga, Una Rams, Musa Keys, and Cuito among others.

Ticket refunds to be processed

“Steyn Entertainment is committed to continuing to put on incredible shows and bring international artists into the country. We thank you for [your] continued support and look forward to seeing you at the upcoming shows,” said De Ruig.

De Ruig said everyone who does not receive their refund within the time frame should call in for support. Alternatively they can reach out to the Quicket support e-mail.

