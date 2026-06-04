Nkanyiso Mzimela opens up about fame, financial struggles and reinventing himself in ‘Kwa Baba’

While audiences know him from hit productions such as Isibaya and Shaka iLembe, actor Nkanyiso Mzimela says the biggest challenges of being an actor happen long after the cameras stop rolling.

As he prepares to introduce viewers to his latest character, Musa, in Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela Kwa Baba, Mzimela is reflecting on an industry that can elevate performers overnight but often leaves them fighting for survival when the spotlight fades.

“The periods when you’re not working or shooting can be tough because actors in South Africa do not get royalties,” Mzimela tells Sunday World. “Once that money is done, life becomes tough.”

His comments come at a time when conversations around artists’ rights, royalties and financial security continue to dominate South Africa’s entertainment landscape.

More than just another acting job

For Mzimela, joining Kwa Baba represents more than just another acting job. It is an opportunity to challenge himself in ways audiences have never seen before.

“What attracted me to the role is that it is different from what I have done before,” he says. “Musa is a kasi guy, completely different from who I am in real life. I saw it as a daily challenge.”

Known for portraying characters rooted in tradition and history, Mzimela admits taking on Musa required him to embrace a far more outgoing and unpredictable personality.

“I took a risk with Musa and tried to establish him as a completely outgoing and wild kasi guy, which is very different from who I am.”

‘Surprises in store for viewers’

The actor says viewers should prepare themselves for surprises.

“Audiences can expect the unexpected. He is very unpredictable.”

While Kwa Baba introduces him to a different style of storytelling, Mzimela credits Shaka iLembe with sharpening his discipline and raising his standards as an actor. The historical drama demanded months of preparation before filming even began.

“We had to go to gym for months before shooting. I had to cut alcohol and spices out of my diet until we were done filming,” he recalls. “There was a lot of pressure because good was not good enough. Many scenes had to be phenomenal.”

The experience reinforced his belief that historical productions remain among the most demanding projects in the industry.

“Everything has to make sense for that time period, from the way people speak to the way they live.”

‘Isibaya laid career foundation’

Before Shaka iLembe, however, there was Isibaya, the production he credits for laying the foundation of his career.

“It was very important in my journey. I learned so much from the production and the actors. Starting my career on a show like Isibaya meant there was no room for failure or mediocrity.”

Like many actors, Mzimela has also faced periods of self-doubt.

He admits there were moments early in his career when rejection and uncertainty made him question whether he belonged in the industry.

“I am grateful for my family because they were there for me during those times. That support system got me through.”

The actor believes many young performers enter the entertainment industry focused on fame without fully understanding the realities that come with it.

“Reality can really shock you and the industry can completely forget about you.”

Optimism about the future

Despite the challenges, Mzimela remains optimistic about the future of South African storytelling. He believes audiences are hungry for more African stories and wants to see filmmakers become bolder in their ambitions.

“There are so many African stories that still need to be told,” he says. “I would like to see more producers taking risks in the film space and seeing how we can emulate Hollywood as much as possible.”

Away from the spotlight, Mzimela describes himself as nothing like the larger-than-life characters viewers see on screen.

“I am very grounded, calm and super down-to-earth.”

And as his career continues to evolve, he hopes his legacy will not be measured solely by the roles he played, but by the dedication he brought to every performance.

“I want to be remembered as someone who was unique, different and willing to go the extra mile. Someone who listens, accepts constructive criticism and always gives his best, no matter how small the role is.”

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