Nomabotwe honours Nomhle Nkonyeni with emotional musical tribute

A moving tribute born from an unexpected stage moment has now become a lasting musical celebration of one of South Africa’s most revered theatre icons. Singer and storyteller Nomabotwe has officially released Siyakukhumbula, an Ode to Nomhle Nkonyeni, an emotionally rich tribute dedicated to the late legendary actress Nomhle Nkonyeni.

The inspiration behind the song dates back to a spontaneous performance at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, where Nomabotwe unexpectedly broke into a tribute song honouring Winnie Mandela. The moment amused audiences, but drew playful protest from Nkonyeni herself, sparking laughter among those present.

Light-hearted exchange

What began as a light-hearted exchange soon developed into a meaningful artistic connection that would span three years before Nkonyeni’s passing in 2019. Nomabotwe said the project became deeply personal as she worked closely with the celebrated actress throughout the creative process. The pair often met at Nkonyeni’s home in New Brighton after the veteran performer had returned to settle in Gqeberha.

“Sis Hlehle, as she was fondly known, had just settled back in Gqeberha and lived amongst her people in New Brighton. We had sessions at her place, took pictures and audio visuals as well,” said Nomabotwe.

‘Rewarding and fulfilling journey’

“Whenever she saw me around Mendi Road in New Brighton, she would proudly tell anyone within earshot that I was writing a song about her. It was a rewarding and fulfilling journey working on this project.”

Although Nkonyeni never got the opportunity to hear the completed version of the song before her death, Nomabotwe fulfilled their shared dream by officially releasing the tribute on 9 April 2026, marking the actress’s birthday with a celebration of her life and legacy.

The accompanying music video has also been released on YouTube. More than just a musical tribute, Siyakukhumbula, An Ode to Nomhle Nkonyeni serves as a living archive honouring a woman whose influence shaped generations of South African performers and audiences.

Through song, storytelling and memory, Nomabotwe’s tribute ensures that Nkonyeni’s legacy continues to resonate long after her passing.

Also Read: Cultural archive brings Nkonyeni’s artistry and activism back to life

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