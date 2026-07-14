QwaQwa takes centre stage as Napo Masheane celebrates 70 years of women’s stories

Award-winning theatre-maker Napo Masheane is bringing the spotlight back to QwaQwa as the HerStory International Theatre Festival returns this August with a powerful celebration marking 70 years since South African women marched against apartheid.

Running from August 7 to 10, the festival promises four days of theatre, music, poetry, dance, storytelling and cultural exchange under the theme: “Her Story, Her Voice, Her Stage 1956–2026.”

Hosted across some of the Free State’s most iconic heritage sites, including the Basotho Cultural Village, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Joe’s Lifestyle and the Phuthaditjhaba Auditorium, the festival aims to celebrate women’s voices while positioning QwaQwa as a thriving cultural tourism destination.

Investing in the future of African storytelling

For Masheane, the festival has always been about much more than entertainment.

“HerStory has always been about creating space for women to tell their stories in their own voices while investing in the future of African storytelling. This festival is more than a celebration of artistic excellence; it is a platform for learning, mentorship, cultural exchange and creative collaboration,” she said.

She added that commemorating the milestone anniversary of the historic 1956 Women’s March makes this year’s edition particularly meaningful.

“As we commemorate 70 years since the Women’s March, we invite audiences to join us in QwaQwa to celebrate our shared heritage while inspiring the next generation of artists and storytellers,” Masheane said.

Masterclasses in acting, poetry, storytelling and performance

The festival programme stretches beyond stage productions, offering masterclasses in acting, poetry, storytelling and performance, alongside creative dialogues, workshops and mentorship opportunities led by acclaimed South African and international practitioners.

Festivalgoers will also experience Her Name Was Never Mine, HerStory’s in-house theatre production, as well as exhibitions, play readings and immersive cultural experiences celebrating women’s leadership and artistic excellence.

The celebrations will culminate on National Women’s Day, August 9, with the HerStory Concert 2026 at Joe’s Lifestyle. The concert will feature headline performances by Maleh, Tamara Dey and Wanda Baloyi, accompanied by poetry, dance and other performances honouring women’s contributions to the arts.

Beyond the performances, visitors will be encouraged to explore the region’s cultural and natural treasures through experiences at the Basotho Cultural Village and Golden Gate Highlands National Park, reinforcing the festival’s growing contribution to cultural tourism and the creative economy.

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