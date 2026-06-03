R&B legend Peabo Bryson dies at 75

Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Peabo Bryson has died at the age of 75, leaving behind a musical legacy that spanned more than five decades.

Bryson passed away on Tuesday, June 2, surrounded by his family. This comes just days after suffering a stroke, according to statements released by his family and representatives.

King of romance and timeless storytelling

Best known for his soaring ballads and iconic Disney duets, Bryson’s voice became synonymous with romance and timeless storytelling. He achieved worldwide fame through his Grammy-winning collaborations on Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion and A Whole New World with Regina Belle. Both songs became defining moments in Disney’s musical history and earned Bryson international acclaim.

Born Robert Peapo Bryson in South Carolina in 1951, he began performing as a teenager before launching a successful solo career in the 1970s. Over the years, he released more than 20 albums and produced a string of hits including If Ever You’re in My Arms Again, Can You Stop the Rain, Feel the Fire and Tonight, I Celebrate My Love with Roberta Flack.

Two Grammy Awards

Bryson managed to earn two Grammy Awards and received multiple nominations throughout a career that established him as one of R&B’s premier balladeers. Beyond his commercial success, he was widely respected for his powerful vocals, stage presence and ability to connect emotionally with audiences.

In a statement, Bryson’s family thanked fans for the outpouring of love and support, stating that his music and legacy would continue to inspire generations. His death comes after reports emerged over the weekend that he had suffered a stroke and was receiving medical care.

Bryson is survived by his wife and children. He had a daughter from a previous relationship and a son with his wife, Tanya Boniface

“His legacy and music will live on for generations to come,” his family said.

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