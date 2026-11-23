Shingai Darangwa once made a living telling the stories of South Africa’s entertainment stars. Today, he is helping create them.

The former journalist has built a career on the other side of the entertainment industry, managing artists, developing commercial opportunities and shaping careers.

His work recently earned him recognition at the Music Business Awards, where he won Best Artist Manager of the Year and the Young Legend Award. His company, Punchline Projects, also took home Best Artist Management Company.

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For Darangwa, the recognition marks an important milestone in a journey that began in journalism but was always rooted in a love for storytelling.

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“I got into journalism in 2015 through an internship at Live Magazine. Before that, I had spent two or three years trying to break into film and television,” he says.

He told Sunday World that his initial ambition was to become a filmmaker. He had even developed a film project with his mentor, Tumisho Masha, which they pitched to the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

Although the foundation liked the project, it felt he needed more writing experience. Rather than abandon his ambitions, Darangwa turned to journalism to sharpen his writing skills and build relationships within the entertainment industry.

After Live Magazine, he joined Independent Media, writing for The Star, Sunday Independent and IOL. He also contributed to publications including The Africa Report, Sowetan, Mail & Guardian and GQ South Africa.

What began as a stepping stone eventually became a career that gave him an insider’s understanding of the music business.

“As a journalist, you’re not only dealing with the artist, you’re dealing with managers, publicists, labels and all the different people around them. I started understanding the machinery behind the person everybody sees on stage,” he says.

His transition into artist management happened organically. While working at Live Magazine, he met musician Manu WorldStar and began managing him while continuing his journalism career.

The partnership eventually produced a major breakthrough in 2018 with the hit song NaLingi.

Journey into artist management

“I’m very service-orientated. I enjoy helping people, solving problems and figuring out what someone needs in order to succeed. At its core, I think great management is about service,” he says.

His journalism background also shaped how he approaches artist development, particularly storytelling and public positioning. He believes artists need to be intentional about the narratives surrounding their careers rather than constantly reacting to public perception.

That philosophy has become central to his work with musician Zee Nxumalo, whom he first encountered towards the end of 2020. At the time, Darangwa was looking to work with an artist who could connect with a wider local audience. When someone directed him to Zee’s TikTok profile, she already had between 40,000 and 50,000 followers at just 18.

Her consistency, ambition and decision to sing in isiZulu immediately caught his attention.

“I saw hunger. I saw someone who wanted to be big, and that matched the way I wanted to build,” he says.

As Zee’s career has grown, Darangwa says one of the biggest challenges has been maintaining the same discipline and ambition that existed when she was still an emerging artist.

He believes success can sometimes create complacency, making it important to approach every release, performance and opportunity with the same intensity. Beyond music, his approach involves building artists into sustainable commercial brands without compromising their identities.

With Zee, the team has explored fashion, brand partnerships, short films and live experiences. She is also taking acting classes as they consider opportunities in film and television.

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Darangwa says the goal is to build around an artist’s existing identity rather than force them into a commercial template. His management philosophy also involves being selective about opportunities.

“We’re quite protective of the brands we manage. Every opportunity is interrogated. Does it make sense? Does it fit where we’re going? Does it strengthen the brand or dilute it?” he says.

“I actually think being slightly suspicious of opportunity is healthy. Not every cheque is a good cheque and not every big platform is necessarily the right platform.”

Appetite for professional artist management

He believes the same long-term thinking is needed across the South African music industry, particularly when it comes to recognising the value of professional artist management.

Darangwa argues that managers must demonstrate their value through proper planning, financial accountability, contract knowledge and consistent communication with their artists.

“We can’t demand to be treated like serious business partners if we don’t operate professionally,” he says.

His recent recognition at the Music Business Awards has strengthened his confidence in the business model he and his team have built. While awards are not the motivation behind their work, he believes they create credibility when approaching potential partners and negotiating commercial opportunities.

“It feels like proof of concept. We’ve had a very specific way of building, and it’s encouraging to see that approach being recognised,” he says.

Looking ahead, Darangwa wants to expand Punchline Projects carefully, with plans to introduce new talent and deepen its involvement in film and television. He also has international ambitions for Zee, whose team has already taken her Spaza (pop-up store) to London and sent her to Lagos for a songwriting camp.

The intention, he says, is to build her into one of the continent’s biggest artists and eventually establish her as a global African act.

Beyond individual artists

He wants to build enduring African entertainment companies, platforms and intellectual property that can outlive particular artists or moments of commercial success.

“For me personally, I want my legacy to be bigger than simply having managed successful artists. I want to build enduring African entertainment companies, platforms and intellectual property,” he says.

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